YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $12.09, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.89 billion, up 34.98% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.46% higher. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.05.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

