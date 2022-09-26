YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $6.25, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.07% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.01 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $16.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3660% and +26.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.8, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.