YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $3.20, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 145.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.6 billion, up 7.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $14.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1620% and +11.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.01% lower. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.28, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.