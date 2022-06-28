YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $3.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 27.47% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 161.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.9 billion, up 16.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1730% and +12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.12, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow YPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.