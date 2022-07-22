YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the most recent trading day at $2.91, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 145.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, up 7.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $14.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1620% and +11.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.01% lower. YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.22.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

