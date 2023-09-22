YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $12.87, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 45.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.76 billion, down 8.15% from the year-ago period.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $17.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.37% and -3.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that YPF Sociedad Anonima has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.04, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.