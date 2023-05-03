YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $10.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, YPF Sociedad Anonima is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.37 billion, up 20.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $17.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.41% and -3.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.66% higher within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.47, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

