YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YPF Sociedad Anonima as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.04, up 76.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.01 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $16.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3660% and +26.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.78, so we one might conclude that YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.