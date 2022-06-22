YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed at $3.47, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.9 billion, up 16.33% from the prior-year quarter.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $14.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1730% and +12.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note YPF Sociedad Anonima's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.18, which means YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

