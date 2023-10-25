YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) closed the latest trading day at $11.27, indicating a +0.27% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of YPF Sociedad Anonima will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.93%.

YPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.54 per share and revenue of $16.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.92% and -7.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YPF Sociedad Anonima. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher within the past month. YPF Sociedad Anonima is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, YPF Sociedad Anonima is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.72 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

