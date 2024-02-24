YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (YPF) Price Target Increased by 14.77% to 7.54

The average one-year price target for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:YPF) has been revised to 7.54 / share. This is an increase of 14.77% from the prior estimate of 6.57 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.84 to a high of 18.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 58.22% from the latest reported closing price of 18.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPF is 0.36%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 40,551K shares. The put/call ratio of YPF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 10,379K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,823K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 4,543K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 26.41% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 3,129K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 18.89% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 1,554K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Voloridge Investment Management holds 1,475K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 81.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 490.35% over the last quarter.

YPF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

YPF S.A. is a vertically integrated, majority state-owned Argentine energy company, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, and the transportation, refining, and marketing of gas and petroleum products.

