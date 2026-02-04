YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (YPF) Price Target Increased by 31.20% to 56.92

The average one-year price target for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:YPF) has been revised to $56.92 / share. This is an increase of 31.20% from the prior estimate of $43.38 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.44 to a high of $77.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.05% from the latest reported closing price of $38.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 14.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPF is 0.57%, an increase of 21.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 39,063K shares. The put/call ratio of YPF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aquamarine Financial holds 10,493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,974K shares , representing a decrease of 23.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,292K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 37.99% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 3,606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 25.61% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 3,120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 74.85% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing a decrease of 27.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 49.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

