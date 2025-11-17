YPF Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Operating Expenses, Revenues Fall Y/Y

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.75.

Total quarterly revenues of $4.64 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion. The top line also decreased from the prior-year level of $5.3 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to a reduction in total operating expenses. However, a decline in total hydrocarbon production and lower crude oil and natural gas price realizations partially offset the gains.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

Operational Performance

Upstream Production

In the third quarter, YPF’s total hydrocarbon production was 523.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d), down 6.4% from 558.7 Mboe/d in the corresponding period of 2024. Crude oil production in the reported quarter averaged 239.8 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D) compared with 255.8 MBbl/D a year ago. The decline can be primarily attributed to lower conventional production from mature fields, partially offset by higher shale output.

YPF’s natural gas production in the reported quarter decreased 4.8% year over year to 38.4 million cubic meters per day. Gas production was primarily affected by lower conventional gas output from mature fields. Natural gas liquids production was 41.9 MBbl/D compared with 49.5 MBbl/D in the prior-year quarter.

Average Price Realizations

The average price realization for crude oil decreased 12.1% year over year, reaching $60 per barrel. The average natural gas price realizations fell by 3% year over year to $4.3 per million British thermal unit.

YPF’s Adjusted EBITDA from upstream activities increased 32.9% year over year to $1,042 million, primarily driven by lower lifting costs and growth in seasonal natural gas sales.

Midstream & Downstream

In the quarter under review, processed crude volumes reached 326.2 MBbl/D, 9.3% higher than 298.3 MBbl/D in the year-ago quarter. Refineries’ Utilization Rate in the third quarter was 96.5%, which improved from 88.3% in the prior-year quarter.

The Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the price effect of oil products on inventories, from the segment was reported at $354 million, down 25.6% year over year. The decline was mainly due to a fall in local fuel prices.

Total Operating Expenses

The total operating expenses in the quarter totaled $1,356 million, a 30.9% decline from $1,962 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Decline in operating expenses stemmed from cost savings related to the reduced exposure to conventional mature fields and a notable rise in efficient shale production.

Cash Flow of YPF

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1,225 million. The company reported a negative free cash flow of $759 million for the quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company’s cash and short-term investments were $1.02 billion, and its total debt amounted to $10.6 billion.

YPF’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

YPF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Oceaneering International OII, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While Oceaneering and Canadian Natural Resources currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, FuelCell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. It has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.