YPF put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in YPF (YPF) with 1,468 puts trading, or 1.9x expected. Most active are Jan-25 30 puts and Dec-24 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.62, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on YPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.