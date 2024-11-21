YPF put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in YPF (YPF) with 4,298 puts trading, or 8x expected. Most active are Dec-24 37 puts and Apr-25 37 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.64, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on March 6th.

