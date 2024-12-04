YPF downgraded to Neutral on valuation after rally at UBS

UBS analyst Tasso Vasconcellos last night downgraded YPF (YPF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $38, up from $30. Post the 275% rally since Milei was elected president in Argentina and 145% return year-to-date, the shares offer more limited upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the market is already pricing in the company’s improved performance expected for the upcoming years.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on YPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.