YPF downgraded to Neutral on valuation after rally at UBS

UBS analyst Tasso Vasconcellos last night downgraded YPF (YPF) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $38, up from $30. Post the 275% rally since Milei was elected president in Argentina and 145% return year-to-date, the shares offer more limited upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the market is already pricing in the company’s improved performance expected for the upcoming years.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on YPF:
- YPF downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
- YPF put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- YPF downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
- YPF call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- YPF Announces Board Changes Amidst Leadership Transition
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.