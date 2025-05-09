YPF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of YPF SA (Symbol: YPF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.48, changing hands as high as $32.04 per share. YPF SA shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YPF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $47.429 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.62.

