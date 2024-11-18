YPF call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in YPF (YPF) with 10,697 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 39.76%. Apr-25 35 calls and Jan-25 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.50. Earnings are expected on March 6th.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on YPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.