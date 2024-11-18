YPF call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in YPF (YPF) with 10,697 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 39.76%. Apr-25 35 calls and Jan-25 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.50. Earnings are expected on March 6th.
