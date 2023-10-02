YPF Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YPF

In trading on Monday, shares of YPF SA (Symbol: YPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.16, changing hands as low as $11.90 per share. YPF SA shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YPF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.445 per share, with $16.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.11.

