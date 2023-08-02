YPF - ADR (YPF) Price Target Increased by 24.05% to 13.47

The average one-year price target for YPF - ADR (NYSE:YPF) has been revised to 13.47 / share. This is an increase of 24.05% from the prior estimate of 10.86 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.92 to a high of 37.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.54% from the latest reported closing price of 14.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in YPF - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPF is 0.31%, an increase of 105.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 41,207K shares. The put/call ratio of YPF is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 9,978K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,485K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 2,953K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,826K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,279K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 99.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 61,319.66% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,817K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 23.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 12.17% over the last quarter.

YPF Background Information

YPF S.A. is a vertically integrated, majority state-owned Argentine energy company, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, and the transportation, refining, and marketing of gas and petroleum products.

