YPB Group’s Digital Strategy Drives Market Success

YPB Group Ltd. is experiencing positive outcomes from its shift towards a digital-first approach, with notable advancements across several projects. The company has surpassed initial sales targets with over 4 million Protect Codes sold in Peru and fully delivered and paid orders for Ecocan Recycling in Africa. Additionally, the US pull tab lottery and the new ConnectQR service are showing promising engagement and growth potential in their respective markets.

