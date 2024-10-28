News & Insights

YPB Group Ltd. Appoints New Director Colin Turner

October 28, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

YPB Group Ltd. has announced the appointment of Colin Turner as a director effective October 21, 2024. Turner holds 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares through Colin & Greg Trading Pty Ltd as a trustee for the Turner Super Fund. This move could signal strategic enhancements for the company’s future direction.

