YPB Group Ltd. Appoints New Director Colin Turner

YPB Group Ltd. has announced the appointment of Colin Turner as a director effective October 21, 2024. Turner holds 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares through Colin & Greg Trading Pty Ltd as a trustee for the Turner Super Fund. This move could signal strategic enhancements for the company’s future direction.

