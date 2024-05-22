News & Insights

Yowie Group Overhauls Leadership Amid Losses

May 22, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Yowie Group Ltd. (AU:YOW) has released an update.

Yowie Group Ltd has announced significant leadership changes, including the appointment of Andrew Ranger as Executive Director, Nicholas Bolton as Global CEO, and John Patton as the new Executive Chairman. The company aims to improve its cost structure and promote innovative products, amidst reporting an operational loss of US$363,000 for April 2024 and a financial year-to-date loss of US$1.72 million. These strategic management changes are part of Yowie’s ongoing efforts to achieve annual savings of over US$1 million.

