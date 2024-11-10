News & Insights

Yowie Group Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting

Yowie Group Ltd. (AU:YOW) has released an update.

Yowie Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, at their Melbourne conference room. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and consider the proposed resolutions, with proxy forms due by November 27. This meeting is a key opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction.

