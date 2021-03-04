YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases - CEO

March 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O video-sharing platform YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel when the company determines that the risk of real world violence has decreased, YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

