YouTube TV Raises Monthly Subscription With New Channel Additions

(RTTNews) - YouTube is raising its monthly subscription for TV streaming service by $15 to $64.99 from this month.

The price hike would be for new members from this month, while the change will reflect in the next billing cycle for current members. The service allows its more than 2 million subscribers to watch more than 80 TV channels over the internet.

The hike was expected due to the rising costs of programming for the streaming TV service. YouTube TV had announced in May it would add 14 more ViacomCBS channels as part of an expanded distribution deal. This included the addition of new channels like BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, which are being made available.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members," Google said about the price hike in a blog post. "That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV."

Google, however, defended its decision to hike price by saying that YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams.

