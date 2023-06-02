News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube to stop removing content making false claims on past elections

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 02, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Yamini Kalia for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said on Friday that the platform would stop removing content that might have spread false claims related to U.S. presidential elections in 2020 and before.

The new set of updates is part of YouTube's elections misinformation policy that will go into effect immediately.

"In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech," YouTube said in a blog post.

The platform also said the rest of its policies against hate speech, harassment and incitement to violence would continue to apply to all user content, including elections.

The proliferation of disinformation has raised questions about how social media platforms enforce their policies against misleading content about elections.

Other social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc's META.O Facebook have also seen a spike in disinformation related to elections.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yamini.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.