YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT and Sputnik across Europe

March 1 (Reuters) - YouTube is blocking channels connected to Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe effective immediately, due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the company operated by Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

