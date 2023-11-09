News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2023 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov. 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission is requesting more information on the measures the companies have taken to step up their efforts to protect minors in order to comply with the bloc's new rulebook for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act.

Google and TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reuters on Wednesday reported EU industry chief Thierry Breton was planning the move.

The information request comes days after Breton told TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew to spare no effort to counter disinformation on its platform, owned by China's ByteDance.

Breton recently also reminded Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai of the company's obligation to protect children and teenagers.

Companies face fines as much as 6% of their global turnover for DSA violations.

"Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess next steps", the Commission said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by David Evans)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.