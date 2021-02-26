YouTube Suspends CoinDesk’s Channel (UPDATED)

UPDATE (Feb. 27, 03:50 UTC): YouTube has reinstated CoinDesk’s account. “We’re pleased to let you know that we’ve recently reviewed your YouTube account, and after taking another look, we can confirm that it is not in violation of our Terms of Service,” the platform said in an email.

A spokesperson told CoinDesk’s reporter: “When it’s brought to our attention that content has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it. We also allow uploaders to easily appeal removals.”

CoinDesk is pleased not to offend YouTube.

Video streaming platform YouTube knocked CoinDesk’s channel offline Thursday, allegedly for breaching its policies.

Citing “severe or repeated violations” of its community guidelines, YouTube removed CoinDesk’s channel, which had more than 21,000 subscribers.

“Content that encourages illegal activities or incites users to violate YouTube’s guidelines is not allowed on YouTube,” the platform wrote in an email to CoinDesk without elaborating.

YouTube also cut off the livestream of CoinDesk TV’s daily show “All About Bitcoin” during the broadcast, claiming it violated the platform’s “harmful and dangerous” policy.

CoinDesk has filed multiple appeals, with no direct response from YouTube as of press time. At least one appeal was rejected for administrative reasons.

“We’re attempting to get in direct touch with YouTube,” said CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth in a statement. “As an independent, trusted media company around since 2013, we take very seriously our ability to publish timely market information and are trying to understand what exactly the issue is.”

YouTube did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk reporter’s request for comment.

YouTube has suspended cryptocurrency accounts perceived to be in violation of website policies, including the same bar against “harmful and dangerous policy,” only to issue mea culpas in the past. It has been criticized for an allegedly spotty track record on speedily ousting bona fide crypto scam accounts, however.

CoinDesk has been publishing videos about news and events in crypto for years and began livestreaming its new CoinDesk TV offerings on Feb. 8.

