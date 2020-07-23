YouTube Seeks to Dismiss Ripple Lawsuit Over XRP Giveaway Scams

In a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Ripple, YouTube argues it isnât liable for crypto scammers using its platform.Â

The motion filed on Monday in theÂ U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that underÂ Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, âinteractive computer services,â like YouTube, cannot be treated as publishers of third-party content and hence arenât liable for it.Â

Ripple had sued YouTube in April, alleging that the video sharing platform did not sufficiently control XRP giveaway scams on its platform that caused monetary loss for users and hurt Rippleâs reputation.Â



The crypto firmâs lawsuit alleged that scammers have defrauded âmillions of XRP valued at hundreds of thousands of dollarsâ from victims and cited at least one instance where a scammer apparently received $15,000 in XRP from a victim.



In its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, YouTube argues that Rippleâs claims run up againstÂ immunity provided against such lawsuits to online publishers under Section 230. The motion said that Ripple has filed the lawsuit âeven though YouTube itself is a victim of the scam,â since the attackers took over user accounts on the platform.



YouTubeâs motion to dismiss the allegations boils down to the idea that the video-sharing giant did not willingly or knowingly engage in any of the scams or copyright infringement, and cannot be held liable forÂ any third party content on its website. The firmâs motionÂ also adds that it shut down such scams whenever it was alerted to them.Â



Responding to allegations that YouTube also helped scammers advertise their schemes by running paid ads for them, the video sharing giantâs motion to dismiss maintained that it could not be held liable for third-party content. âAnd whether YouTube âapprovedâ or âendorsedâ the ads by allowing them to be published is immaterial,â the motion noted.Â



YouTube argues that Section 230 protects the video-sharing giant from Rippleâs allegations and therefore the case should be dismissed. A Ripple representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on YouTubeâs motion to dismiss.Â



In another lawsuit filed against YouTube yesterday, Appleâs co-founder Steve Wozniak alleged that the firm had allowed bitcoin giveaway scams that use his likeness to thrive on its platform. Wozniak, along with 18 other plaintiffs, is seeking punitive damages and demanding that Youtube take down all such scams as well.







