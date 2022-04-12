US Markets
YouTube says working to fix disruption

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said on Tuesday it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix.

The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

