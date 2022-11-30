YouTube says fixing issues after reported outages

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said it is working to fix an issue after the platform was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

"We're aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes," tweeted YouTube, adding that updates will come soon.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

