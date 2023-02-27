US Markets
YouTube says fixed issues with TV, main app after users report problems

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 27, 2023 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta and Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said it had fixed issues with its main app and YouTube TV after thousands of users reported problems with accessing the video-streaming site on Monday.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector showed there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube on Monday afternoon.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

"Good news, this is now fixed! You should be all set to access YouTube TV or YouTube Main App as usual on all living room devices," YouTube said on its status page.

At 5.49 p.m. ET, YouTube incident reports were down to about 700 on Downdetector.

