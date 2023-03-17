US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

March 17, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Shubham Kalia and Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Recasts lede, adds YouTube statement

March 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O YouTube said on Tuesday it lifted restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel, following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta Platforms Inc META.O had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election." YouTube said in a tweet, referring to the move.

The video streaming platform banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.