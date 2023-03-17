YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

Recasts lede, adds YouTube statement

March 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O YouTube said on Tuesday it lifted restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel, following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta Platforms Inc META.O had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election." YouTube said in a tweet, referring to the move.

The video streaming platform banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

