YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channel

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.

The channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.

