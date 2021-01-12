US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channel

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.

The channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular