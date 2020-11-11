YouTube outage affects 286,000 users, says fixing error on platform

Adds details, updates number of affected users

Nov 11 (Reuters) - YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 286,000 users.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet.

The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

