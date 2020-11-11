YouTube outage affects 250,000 users, says fixing error on platform

Nov 11 (Reuters) - YouTube said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 250,000 users.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube tweeted.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

