US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube outage affects 250,000 users, says fixing error on platform

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

YouTube said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 250,000 users.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - YouTube said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 250,000 users.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube tweeted.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular