YouTube, NFL strike deal to stream Sunday Ticket package of games

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Google-owned YouTube GOOGL.O has signed a multi-year deal to stream the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package of games, the video service said on Thursday, in the latest shift of content to streaming from traditional TV.

