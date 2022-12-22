US Markets
YouTube, NFL strike deal to stream Sunday Ticket package of games

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 22, 2022 — 09:26 am EST

Written by Helen Coster and Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Google-owned YouTube GOOGL.O has signed a multi-year deal to stream the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package of games, the video service said on Thursday, in the latest shift of content to streaming from traditional TV.

