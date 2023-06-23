News & Insights

YouTube is testing an online-games offering - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 23, 2023 — 08:36 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report in paragraphs 2-5

June 23 (Reuters) - YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google GOOGL.O.

The company invited its employees to begin testing the new YouTube product called 'Playables', the report said, adding that games available for testing included titles such as arcade game Stack Bounce.

The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems, the report added.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

Hosting online games on YouTube, which is a popular place for users to stream games and watch livestreamed game footage is part of CEO Neal Mohan's push into new areas of growth amid a slowdown in advertising spending, the WSJ report said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

