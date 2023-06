June 23 (Reuters) - YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google GOOGL.O.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.