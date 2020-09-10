Cryptocurrencies

YouTube Ignored Warnings About XRP ‘Giveaway’ Scams, Ripple Says

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
(BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock)

Ripple has disputed YouTubeâs claims that it knew nothing about the XRP âgiveawayâ scams, accusing the platform of âwillful blindnessâ after being alerted hundreds of times.

  • Ripple took action against YouTube in April, holding the platform responsible for the multiple videos that used its logo and the likeness of CEO Brad Garlinghouse to promote scams that ask victims to send XRP in order to be eligible for a larger amount that, of course, never arrives.
  • YouTube filed a motion to dismiss the suit in July, arguing it didnât knowingly engage in any scams and that, as an online platform, it canât be held liable for third-party content.
  • But in a response to YouTubeâs motion, filed Tuesday, Ripple contested this claim.
  • The blockchain payments firm argued that the 350 takedown notices it sent to Youtube mean it knew all about the scams, but opted not to act, or only did so weeks or months later.
  • YouTube is accused of âwillful blindness,â with Ripple alleging it disregarded or ignored explicit warnings about the scams happening on its platform.
  • At its worst, multiple giveaway scams were uploaded to Youtube every day, some receiving tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours.
  • Ripple claims that users were defrauded of millions of XRP, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the company suffered serious reputational damage as a result of YouTubeâs failure to act.
  • The filing also alleges that YouTube profited from earning ad revenue from the scam videos and âmaterially contributedâ to the situation by giving a verified âtickâ to one of the giveaway channels.
  • Ripple isnât the only company accusing YouTube of not doing enough to stop such scams.
  • Apple founder Steve Wozniak, along with 18 other plaintiffs, is also seeking punitive damages from the platform for bitcoin scam videos that also used his likeness.

See also: Ripple Says XRP Lawsuit Based on âUnsupported Leaps of Logicâ

Read Rippleâs response in full below:

Related: Australian University Finds Privacy Issues With Blockchain Technology

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular