YouTube Ignored Warnings About XRP ‘Giveaway’ Scams, Ripple Says
Ripple has disputed YouTubeâs claims that it knew nothing about the XRP âgiveawayâ scams, accusing the platform of âwillful blindnessâ after being alerted hundreds of times.
- Ripple took action against YouTube in April, holding the platform responsible for the multiple videos that used its logo and the likeness of CEO Brad Garlinghouse to promote scams that ask victims to send XRP in order to be eligible for a larger amount that, of course, never arrives.
- YouTube filed a motion to dismiss the suit in July, arguing it didnât knowingly engage in any scams and that, as an online platform, it canât be held liable for third-party content.
- But in a response to YouTubeâs motion, filed Tuesday, Ripple contested this claim.
- The blockchain payments firm argued that the 350 takedown notices it sent to Youtube mean it knew all about the scams, but opted not to act, or only did so weeks or months later.
- YouTube is accused of âwillful blindness,â with Ripple alleging it disregarded or ignored explicit warnings about the scams happening on its platform.
- At its worst, multiple giveaway scams were uploaded to Youtube every day, some receiving tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours.
- Ripple claims that users were defrauded of millions of XRP, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the company suffered serious reputational damage as a result of YouTubeâs failure to act.
- The filing also alleges that YouTube profited from earning ad revenue from the scam videos and âmaterially contributedâ to the situation by giving a verified âtickâ to one of the giveaway channels.
- Ripple isnât the only company accusing YouTube of not doing enough to stop such scams.
- Apple founder Steve Wozniak, along with 18 other plaintiffs, is also seeking punitive damages from the platform for bitcoin scam videos that also used his likeness.
Read Rippleâs response in full below:
