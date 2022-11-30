US Markets
YouTube fixes issue after reported outages

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 30, 2022 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Updates with details

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said it fixed an issue affecting the platform after it was down for thousands of users on Wednesday.

"YouTube app on iOS devices should now be working fine with no crashes," tweeted YouTube.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

