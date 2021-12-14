YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

US Markets
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 19,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

