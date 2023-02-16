US Markets
GOOGL

YouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down to focus on other projects

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

February 16, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Feb 16 (Reuters) - YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki will be stepping down after nine years at the helm of the world's largest online video platform, she said in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

She was among Google's earliest employees and has been with the parent company Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O for nearly 25 years.

Before Google, Wojcicki worked at Intel Corp INTC.O and Bain & Company.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
INTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.