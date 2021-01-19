US Markets
YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jan 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will be banned from uploading videos or live-streaming to his YouTube channel for at least an additional seven days, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday.

YouTube banned Trump from posting videos a week ago for violating its content policies, saying that a seven-day suspension was the required punishment. Trump is scheduled to vacate the White House on Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden takes office, two weeks after supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress began to certify the Electoral College results that Biden won the election.

On Tuesday, the company said, "In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days. As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

