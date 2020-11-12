YouTube Back After Global Outage

(RTTNews) - YouTube, the video-streaming service owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, is back up after fixing a technical glitch that turned down the services worldwide on Wednesday.

YouTube said in a tweet without detailing the issue, "And we're back - we're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services."

During the downtime, the platform displayed the message: "An error occurred. Please try again later." Earlier, the company had confirmed the issue by tweeting, "If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone - our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates."

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed that there were more than 275,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The glitch started around 6:53 p.m. ET, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform, which was down for more than an hour.

Users in North America were the ones mainly affected by the issue with YouTube, besides parts of Europe, Asia, and Australia.

