You're Going to Want to Hear This Doctor's Advice on Buying COVID Vaccine Stocks

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) duo have already won U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for their coronavirus vaccines. But just because their vaccines were first-to-market doesn't mean that they'll ultimately be the best coronavirus investments. Dr. Bruce Gellin of the Sabin Vaccine Institute sat down with Olivia Zitkus and Corinne Cardina of the Fool.com Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau on a Dec. 18 episode of Fool Live to talk about the best mindset for picking coronavirus vaccine stocks at this stage of the race.

Corinne Cardina: Of course, we know you are a doctor. But at The Motley Fool, we're investors. Could you share some advice to anyone who is thinking about putting their money in one or more of these leaders in the Coronavirus vaccine development?

Dr. Bruce Gellin: So, I knew that was coming. I've seen how this goes and you know what the answers are from people like me. The hare is what everybody can see. I think I would look at the tortoises and see what their technologies are, particularly, those that offer something that is going to make it easier to become protected. So oral, mucosal, I think there's a lot in there. The things that need every one dose rather than multiple doses. Things don't really require this unbelievably, complex cold chain. Things that might be stable in various temperatures, either hot or cold. Those are the things to look at. You can look at all those lists and see the kinds of criteria they have. But I think it's also important to look at the companies that are doing these. What we've seen is the range of new partnerships that had to come together. People with the technology, with those who have some sort of experience with the regulatory apparatus, as well as those who have some business sense. So I think that's where your analysts are going to be much better than anything I know, looking at those, and trying to layer in where there's promising technology for all the reasons of making this simpler. Because I think innovation is about simplicity, so the more than that can happen, the better. Then make sure that these are the companies that have the wherewithal to keep going.

Cardina: Absolutely. You just squeezed a bunch of investing tips into that one answer, so we appreciate that.

