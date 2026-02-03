You're Going to Like Disney's Next CEO

Key Points

Disney announced that Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro will be its new CEO, effective at the March 18 annual shareholder meeting.

Disney's theme parks segment has been contributing the lion's share of the company's operating profits in recent years.

Current CEO Bob Iger has seen the stock lose to the market during his return to the helm, but he has done a lot more than the market is currently giving him credit for.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

A day after announcing poorly received financial results, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is introducing its next CEO. The media giant announced on Tuesday morning that Josh D'Amaro will replace Bob Iger as its chief executive. Currently serving as the chair of Disney Experiences, D'Amaro will officially take the helm at the company's shareholder meeting next month.

It's the right choice for Disney. D'Amaro has been the front-runner since Iger announced he would step down by the time his current contract extension ends later this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's also great that the House of Mouse will keep co-chair of Disney Entertainment Dana Walden around. She is being promoted to president and chief creative officer.

Disney has an unfortunate history of seeing potential CEOs leave the castle after getting passed up for the top post. It's not happening this time. Disney is due for a female CEO, but D'Amaro is the right call at the right time.

Eye of the Iger

The stock chart may not show it, but Iger has accomplished a lot since returning to the company in late 2022. He said he would turn Disney's streaming business profitable by the end of fiscal 2024, a Herculean task for a digital offering that was losing billions annually at the time. Iger was able to "go the distance," achieving break-even results two quarters early.

He also came back as CEO after his replacement, Bob Chapek, got into a political spat with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. As the world's largest entertainment company, Disney couldn't afford to be politically polarizing. Despite his own political leanings and potential aspirations down the line, Iger was able to calm those stormy waters.

The market failed to reward Disney investors the way it did during Iger's initial 15-year run as CEO, which ended weeks before the pandemic shuttered its domestic theme parks and studio productions in early 2020. Since his return in late 2022, the stock is up a mere 16% through Monday's close. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) soared 76% in the same time.

Iger's first term as CEO was iconic. He was a dealmaker. Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Twenty-First Century Fox were all signed under his watch. It redefined Disney as the worldwide leader of all media entertainment, not just sports and family-friendly fare.

History will hopefully reward him in retrospect for his second term at the top. Disney stock may be badly lagging the market, but Iger made the right moves. He steadied a rocking ship, and not just by dramatically ramping up its fleet of cruise ships. Revenue has risen only 14% over the three fiscal years since his arrival, but operating profit has more than doubled, and net income has nearly quadrupled.

A whole new world

It's fitting that Disney would choose a head of its theme parks division over its content side. It's been Disney's gated attractions and cruise ships that have consistently been winning since the COVID-19 crisis. Disney's experiences segment -- which also includes its consumer products business -- accounted for just 22% of Disney's revenue in its latest quarter, but also 66% of its segment operating profit.

D'Amaro is also generally well-liked by theme park enthusiasts. As one of them, I can assure you that we're collectively a fickle lot who do a lot more headshaking than mouse-ear donning.

It takes a lot to impress Disneyland and Disney World regulars, and D'Amaro has done that. He's visible and accessible to parkgoers. He is also spearheading one of Disney's most ambitious expansion efforts across its global chain of theme parks.

Disney stock didn't jump on the news. After initially opening slightly higher, the shares were trading lower a couple of hours into Tuesday's trading day. That's fine. Disney's biggest customers are happy, and this is one time when they know what's better for the media stock than investors do.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.