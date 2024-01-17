Your Student Loan Payments Can Now Help You Save For Retirement As Employers Match Them With 401(k) Contributions

Americans who are paying off student loan debt may now have an easier time saving for retirement.

As of 2024, new rules offer help to workers who are making student loan payments instead of putting money into a 401(k), 403(b) plan or SIMPLE IRA. Under the Secure Act 2.0 that was signed into law in 2022, businesses are now able to match those loan payments with contributions to the workers’ retirement plans.

To qualify for the match, a student loan payment must have gone toward a debt an employee incurred for their own qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, fees and room and board. Employers may expect workers to verify how much they paid in qualifying student loan payments every year.

The section of the law applies to retirement plan years that began after December 31, 2023. The timing gives a potential boost to millions of borrowers who resumed paying their federal student loans in October 2023 after a pandemic-related pause of three and a half years.

How Your Employer Can Help You Pay Down Your Student Loans

The Secure 2.0 provision is expected to help employers attract and keep talented people. If you’re an interested job seeker with burdensome loans, you should talk to hiring managers or human resources departments about the retirement plan match and similar perks.

If an employer is not making loan-matching 401(k) contributions, the company may offer other assistance, such as a stipend to help defray the cost of your student loan payments.

The new measure aligns with other student loan relief measures launched by the government during the past year. The Biden Administration has been rolling out federal student loan relief programs and forgiveness plans. Depending on the cost of your debt, you may also benefit from refinancing your student loans.

